Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $141.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.