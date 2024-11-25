Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CW opened at $370.82 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $393.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.