DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

DBVT opened at $0.47 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Shares of DBV Technologies are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, November 29th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, November 28th.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies comprises approximately 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

