Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

Snowflake stock opened at $167.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $127.80. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

