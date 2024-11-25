**Dine Brands Global, Inc. Declares Q4 2024 Cash Dividend**On November 22, 2024, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) disclosed in an 8-K filing that its Board of Directors has greenlit a fourth-quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.51 per share of common

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Dine Brands Global’s 8K filing here.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

