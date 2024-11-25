Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 3,090.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,894 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Dingdong (Cayman) worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $3.93 on Monday. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $928.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

