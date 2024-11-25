DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOM

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $148.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. DMC Global has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $19.73.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,973,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DMC Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112,138 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 634,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DMC Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.