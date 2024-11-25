Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 5,460.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 781.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 63.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $139.45 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $285,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,251.58. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 3,277 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $441,706.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,783.54. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,710 shares of company stock worth $7,333,012. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

