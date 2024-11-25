Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Kellie Leitch sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$40,455.23. Also, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total value of C$326,975.04. Corporate insiders own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$19.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$310.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.90 and a one year high of C$23.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.56.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

