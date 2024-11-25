Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,912 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNEX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 8,088.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 57,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,898,349.48. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Price Performance

About StoneX Group

Shares of SNEX opened at $102.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.75. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.