Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 66,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $472,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $11,997,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $122.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.60. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $87.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 130.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

