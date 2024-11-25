Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,396 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %
MDGL stock opened at $347.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $368.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.63.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.94) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -24.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total transaction of $1,504,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,951.28. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
