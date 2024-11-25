Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of InvenTrust Properties worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 341.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,011.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

