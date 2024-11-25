Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,655 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,454,000 after buying an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 9.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 71,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 63,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA opened at $403.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.53 and its 200 day moving average is $370.92. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $330.25 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.13). Winmark had a net margin of 49.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.43%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $8.40 per share. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $33.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.59, for a total value of $918,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,875 shares in the company, valued at $20,612,036.25. The trade was a 4.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.11, for a total transaction of $570,165.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,456.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

