Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 350,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 15.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 31.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $169.17 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

