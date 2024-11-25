Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $512.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $225.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

