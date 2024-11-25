Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $352.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $361.53. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

