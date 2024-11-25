Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,854 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,854 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. This represents a 52.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

