Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 198,048 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,048 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,780,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,848,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,449,139. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $144.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.