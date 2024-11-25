Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised Elastic to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Elastic stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

