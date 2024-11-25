Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised Elastic to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.