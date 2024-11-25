Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAVA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Endava from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Endava Stock Performance

DAVA opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 204.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.65 million. Endava had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Endava by 2.5% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 777,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Endava by 33.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava by 11.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,578,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 98,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

