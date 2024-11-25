EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,523,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,837,000 after buying an additional 185,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $248.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $152.71 and a 52-week high of $249.15. The company has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

