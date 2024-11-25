Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

