First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 480 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000.

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $93.22 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.46 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.95.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

