First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 302 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15,389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after buying an additional 148,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,810.84. This represents a 25.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,676.68. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,750. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 330.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.