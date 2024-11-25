First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 611 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:EMHY opened at $38.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

