First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 22.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 69.2% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Realty Income
In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Realty Income Stock Performance
NYSE:O opened at $57.45 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.96%.
Realty Income Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.