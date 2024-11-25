First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE DY opened at $180.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.27 and its 200-day moving average is $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

