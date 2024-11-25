First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $86,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,809 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 244.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 810,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 574,700 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,829,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 470,170 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,406,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,676,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.5 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.