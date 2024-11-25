First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $77,000 in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOTI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 155.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $375,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

