First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 516 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IGRO opened at $70.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

