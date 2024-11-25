First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $76,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $53.62 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $39.19 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.