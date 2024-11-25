First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $194.90 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $110.88 and a one year high of $203.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.50 and its 200-day moving average is $173.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

