First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 105.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,617,000 after buying an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 85,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $1,925,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $3,548,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $230.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.96.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

