First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 128 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLC opened at $113.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $86.12 and a one year high of $114.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

