First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,545 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.7 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

