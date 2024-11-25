First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 605 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $45.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $897.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

