First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 68 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CRA International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CRA International by 48.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CRA International in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $193.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.07 and a 12-month high of $208.38.

CRA International Increases Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. CRA International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $167.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $1,436,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,060,433.60. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of CRA International from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

