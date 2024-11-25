First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 779 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,413,830. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BJ opened at $96.74 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.