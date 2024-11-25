Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

