Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stake Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 103,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 387,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 113,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.4% during the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 48,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

