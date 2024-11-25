Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Position Boosted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,740 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,423 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

