Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Plains
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains
Green Plains Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $731.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.53. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $28.50.
About Green Plains
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.