Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Plains

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Green Plains by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $155,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,945,000 after purchasing an additional 111,501 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 79,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 29.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $731.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.53. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.