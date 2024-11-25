Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 151.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after buying an additional 207,434 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 15.6% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 244,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 80,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 215.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 590,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

