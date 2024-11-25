Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.
HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HBM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HBM stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.78.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.