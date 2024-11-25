Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,797 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $19.73 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -144.93%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

