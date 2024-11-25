Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,797 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE HUN opened at $19.73 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -144.93%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
