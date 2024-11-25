Indaptus Therapeutics Announces Securities Purchase Agreements for Registered Direct Offering and Private Placement**

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. recently disclosed that on November 22, 2024, the company finalized securities purchase agreements. These agreements were established with select institutional and accredited investors, with the aim of a registered direct offering. The company, a Delaware corporation, officially entered into these agreements to issue and sell a combined total of 1,817,017 shares of its common stock, each valued at $1.175, alongside warrants for the acquisition of additional shares of common stock.

Get alerts:

The securities purchase agreements involved the Company’s Chief Executive Officer as one of the purchasers. The CEO has undertaken to purchase 42,553 shares and warrants for the same amount of common stock, along with other investors, at the stipulated price. These securities offerings are being conducted in accordance with effective shelf registration protocols under Form S-3 and a related prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the same day.

The warrants issued possess an exercise price of $1.05 per share and come with a five-year validity period starting from the date of issuance. These warrants, allowing the immediate exercise post-issuance, encompass standard adjustments to the exercise price, as well as specifics on ownership limitations within the company’s common stock structure.

Additionally, the company has committed to filing a registration statement within 60 days from the agreements’ date to register the warrant shares for resale. Aiming for a timely process, the company intends to make endeavors to keep such statements effective for a period exceeding the closing date of the offering.

Legal advisory was provided by Latham & Watkins LLP regarding the validity of the issued shares. Furthermore, Paulson Investment Company, LLC served as the exclusive placement agent throughout this securities offering and the subsequent sale. A Placement Agency Agreement was penned and executed to formalize the operational parameters between the company and Paulson.

These strategic financial activities by Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. are crucial steps amid its ongoing endeavors in the realm of biotechnology, especially in pioneering cutting-edge treatments for cancer and viral infections. The company anticipates utilizing the generated finances to further its research and development initiatives along with enhancing working capital and general corporate operations.

The approval of the various purchase and agreement documents is substantiated by further details unveiled in the Exhibits 10.1, 10.2, 1.1, 4.3, and others appended to the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has ensured that all required legal and financial agreements are in compliance with rules and regulations to facilitate a smooth and efficient securities offering process.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Indaptus Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

See Also