Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 437.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $21.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

