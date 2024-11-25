Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Infinera to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.65 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Infinera stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.71. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $112,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 8.4% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

