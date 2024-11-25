Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells $5,062,012.80 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,361.75. This trade represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $111.90 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

